$48.18 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report $48.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.13 million to $52.00 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $57.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $220.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.93 million to $228.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $203.66 million, with estimates ranging from $189.92 million to $214.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.29. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Shares of ENTA traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $92.14. 142,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,941. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.30. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $127.77.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director George Golumbeski sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $961,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,280 shares in the company, valued at $961,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yat Sun Or sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $1,035,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 304,763 shares in the company, valued at $31,552,113.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,826 shares of company stock worth $2,150,473. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,934,000 after buying an additional 330,374 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

