47,219 Shares in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000. Mondelez International comprises about 1.3% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $1,290,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 5,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $259,748.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,782.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,236,728.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

