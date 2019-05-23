4,319 Shares in Avangrid Inc (AGR) Purchased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Exane Asset Management lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 78.2% in the first quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 37,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 177,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Avangrid stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.08. Avangrid Inc has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

