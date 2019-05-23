361 Capital LLC Sells 2,426 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

361 Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Garmin by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,760,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,737 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Garmin by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 1,749 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $150,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,500 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $125,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $77.23 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.39 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Longbow Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.39.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

