361 Capital LLC Has $575,000 Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

361 Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,697 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,963,000 after acquiring an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total value of $4,316,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 502,529 shares in the company, valued at $48,202,581.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP P Scott Stubbs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $855,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 153,012 shares in the company, valued at $16,360,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,856 shares of company stock worth $14,260,018. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $106.25 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.70 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

