20,963 Shares in Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acacia Communications by 1,121.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $1,238,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $2,155,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,590,495 shares of company stock worth $83,490,182. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ACIA. ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Acacia Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

NASDAQ ACIA opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 321.47, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $62.18.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

