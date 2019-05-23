$2.19 EPS Expected for Valero Energy Co. (VLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67. Valero Energy reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $7.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $14.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.82.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.75. The company had a trading volume of 115,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,017. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Valero Energy by 4,599.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 12,225,706 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,136,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,707,000 after buying an additional 127,138 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,361,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $624,463,000 after buying an additional 233,009 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,386,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,771,000 after buying an additional 202,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,554,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,316,000 after buying an additional 48,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

