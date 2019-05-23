1World Hits Market Cap of $439,449.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. 1World has a market capitalization of $439,449.00 and approximately $8,226.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1World has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One 1World token can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1World alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00403856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.59 or 0.01280366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00144323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00017655 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004472 BTC.

1World Profile

1World’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,981,451 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

1World Token Trading

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.