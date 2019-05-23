$191.20 Million in Sales Expected for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report $191.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.40 million. Seattle Genetics posted sales of $170.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year sales of $816.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $799.18 million to $832.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $943.90 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.79 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.45.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,394,040.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,768 shares of company stock worth $7,328,530. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 943.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,166,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,729,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,082,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,159,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,011,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 231,919 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.03. 635,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 2.22. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

