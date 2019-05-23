152,001 Shares in Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 152,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 53,050 shares during the period. Ecofin Ltd. grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Ecofin Ltd. now owns 186,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 80,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,475,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,094,000 after buying an additional 1,949,342 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 790,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after buying an additional 99,197 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLPH traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $17.06. 23,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.31. Delphi Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 81.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delphi Technologies news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,808.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.95 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

