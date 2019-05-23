$1.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the highest is $1.86 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $7.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.61%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $160.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.39.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.42. 11,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,061. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $107.22 and a one year high of $152.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

In related news, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.71, for a total value of $1,940,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $684,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,697 shares of company stock worth $13,499,657 in the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 386.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

