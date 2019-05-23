$1.19 EPS Expected for PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.23. PRA Health Sciences reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $729.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.67 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 5.50%.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on PRA Health Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.22.

NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.72. The stock had a trading volume of 778,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,052. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $80.28 and a one year high of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 56.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 43,542 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,811,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,421,000 after buying an additional 658,191 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

