$0.63 EPS Expected for Eni SpA (E) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Eni SpA (NYSE:E) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on E shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $135,061,000 after purchasing an additional 137,037 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 532.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,625 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 43,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

E stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. ENI has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.9357 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

