$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for California Resources Corp (CRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for California Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. California Resources posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 282.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that California Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $11.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover California Resources.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.94. California Resources had a net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRC. ValuEngine lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of California Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other California Resources news, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in California Resources by 933.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,063,000 after buying an additional 931,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,803,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,568,000 after buying an additional 381,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in California Resources by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,763,000 after buying an additional 294,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,421,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

California Resources stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,565,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,736. California Resources has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 4.56.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Resources (CRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.