-$0.23 EPS Expected for Libbey, Inc. (LBY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Libbey, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBY) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Libbey’s earnings. Libbey posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 227.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Libbey will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Libbey.

Libbey (NASDAQ:LBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $211.64 million during the quarter.

Separately, Dougherty & Co lowered Libbey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

LBY traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 290,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,408. Libbey has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

About Libbey

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

