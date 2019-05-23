-$0.19 EPS Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

TCON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 88,200 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 966,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 585,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 239,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,868. The company has a market cap of $21.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

