-$0.19 EPS Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.
On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TRACON Pharmaceuticals.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03).
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 88,200 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 966,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 585,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 239,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,868. The company has a market cap of $21.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.
