Zillow Group Inc (Z) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 1,972 Shares

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $79,471.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,644.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jennifer Rock sold 4,406 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $165,841.84.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Jennifer Rock sold 15,912 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $685,807.20.

Shares of Z opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,614,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,438,000 after buying an additional 386,768 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 522.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.41.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

