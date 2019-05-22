Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stagecoach Group (SAGKF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stagecoach Group plc provides passenger transport. It offers bus, coach, train and tram services. The company operates primarily in UK, Europe and North America. Stagecoach Group plc is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Stagecoach Group has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

