Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Laredo Petroleum (LPI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LPI. Societe Generale cut Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Williams Capital raised Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Laredo Petroleum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.04.

LPI opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $786.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.64 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 3,907.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,476,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,602,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $11,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,869,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $4,454,000.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

