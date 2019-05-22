Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

GHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. CLSA initiated coverage on GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.70 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $18.40 price target on the stock.

Shares of GHG stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 41.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 412.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 747.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $192,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

