Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Consolidated Water (CWCO) to Hold

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated Water is utilizing the most advanced technology to convert seawater to potable water. Apart from expanding organically, the company is also working to broaden its operation through strategic acquisition. To further expand its drinking water and wastewater services, the company is working relentlessly to expand its existing operations in the Cayman Islands, and the Bahamas. Last month its shares have outperformed the industry. However, the company is exposed to negative foreign exchange fluctuations, which may largely affect its performance. Fluctuation in weather conditions and risks of contamination of its processed water are other headwinds. Delay in collection of accounts receivable and the risk of losing major customers, if the company’s exclusive license is not renewed, are headwinds.”

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 6,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $89,140.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,285.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $30,454.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,237 shares of company stock valued at $223,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.