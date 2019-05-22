Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capital Senior Living (CSU) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the largest providers of senior living services in the United States. The Company currently owns interests in and/or operates 33 communities in 17 states with a capacity of approximately 5,000 residents, including 17 communities in which it owns interests, 15 communities that it manages for third parties. The Company also operates one home health care agency. “

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSU. Raymond James restated a neutral rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Capital Senior Living from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Capital Senior Living from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an average rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Monday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.90.

Capital Senior Living stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. Capital Senior Living has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Senior Living will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kimberly Herman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E. Rodney Hornbake acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,128.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 79,426 shares of company stock worth $328,306. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 20.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,137,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 526,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 122,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 17,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,407,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after buying an additional 138,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,407,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after buying an additional 138,048 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Senior Living (CSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.