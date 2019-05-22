Zacks Investment Research Lowers Solid Biosciences (SLDB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

SLDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Solid Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.82.

SLDB stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The company has a market cap of $205.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.22). On average, analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 450,000 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $4,446,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juan Andrey Zarur sold 8,000 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.