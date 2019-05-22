Zacks Investment Research Lowers Netlist (NLST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

NLST opened at $0.37 on Friday. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million.

In other Netlist news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

