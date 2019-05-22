Zacks Investment Research Lowers Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Get Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of -0.10.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $191.22 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the third quarter worth $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the third quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.