Zacks Investment Research Lowers G-III Apparel Group (GIII) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of G-III Apparel have underperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company is witnessing sluggishness in the retail category of late stemming from weak brands and store closures. Although the company has been striving to improve retail operations, such efforts are yet to yield results. Also, stiff competition and adverse currency fluctuations pose threats. However, the company boasts a robust earnings surprise trend. In fact, fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results marked the company’s eight straight bottom-line beat, courtesy of robust wholesale business and strength in DKNY stores. Additionally, the company has been making efforts to expand these banners globally, mainly by augmenting licensing capabilities. Driven by a strong quarter and continued business momentum, management provided an encouraging view for the first quarter and fiscal 2020.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.55.

GIII stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 71,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $2,966,088.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 434,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,977,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $33,193.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,343.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,692 shares of company stock worth $3,086,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

