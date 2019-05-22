Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tecogen (TGEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services systems that produce electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for commercial installations and buildings and industrial processes. The Company’s ultra-efficient products include cogeneration modules, which provide electricity and heat, and chillers, which provide air-conditioning and optional free hot water. Its products supply electrical power or mechanical power for cooling, as well as free engine heat that gets recovered and purposefully used at customer facilities. Tecogen Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tecogen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Tecogen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tecogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Tecogen stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Tecogen has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $85.32 million, a P/E ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The construction company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tecogen will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. bought a new position in Tecogen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tecogen by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tecogen in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Tecogen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,832,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tecogen in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

