Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $637.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to announce sales of $637.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.50 million and the lowest is $599.40 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $644.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $628.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $75.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $72.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $150,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,624.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert G. Croyle sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $127,012.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,254.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,738 shares of company stock worth $404,643 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 115.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,561,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,455,000 after buying an additional 267,644 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 49,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 83,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 43,677 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

