Zacks: Analysts Expect Cubic Co. (CUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will announce $352.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $363.91 million. Cubic posted sales of $296.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.44. Cubic had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Cubic from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cubic in a report on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.72.

CUB opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Cubic has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.27 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director John H. Warner, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Warner, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.25 per share, with a total value of $301,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,655 shares of company stock valued at $580,192. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cubic by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cubic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 26,166 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cubic during the first quarter valued at about $9,882,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cubic by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,801,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

