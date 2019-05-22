Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) to announce sales of $170.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.45 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $156.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year sales of $685.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.30 million to $690.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $750.86 million, with estimates ranging from $743.86 million to $760.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $163.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

SSTK stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. 1,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,890. Shutterstock has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $55.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, insider Martin Brodbeck sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $263,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,451.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $100,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth about $15,654,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 63.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 199,336 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 888,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,979,000 after purchasing an additional 177,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 172,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,794,000 after purchasing an additional 165,427 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

