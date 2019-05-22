Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adomani Inc (ADOM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adomani’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Adomani posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Adomani will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adomani.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Adomani had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 169.52%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adomani from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Adomani in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adomani in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adomani stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Adomani worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADOM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 3,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,496. Adomani has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $26.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

