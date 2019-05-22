Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands accounts for about 1.8% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $19,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Walter sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $279,695.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at $365,113.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $153,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,251 shares of company stock worth $1,328,764 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,479. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $104.47.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

