Xilinx (XLNX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $108.53, but opened at $104.76. Xilinx shares last traded at $101.03, with a volume of 10285595 shares changing hands.

Specifically, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $298,277.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $45,975.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,263.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.51 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,729 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Elefante Mark B increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 7,010 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,786 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

