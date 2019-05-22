William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Covetrus Inc (CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Covetrus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Covetrus’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.
Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $43.83.
In other Covetrus news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 81,498 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $2,282,758.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 150,845 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $4,193,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
About Covetrus
Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.
