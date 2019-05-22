William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Covetrus Inc (CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Covetrus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Covetrus’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVET. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

In other Covetrus news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 81,498 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $2,282,758.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 150,845 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $4,193,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

