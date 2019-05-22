Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (MTT)

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MTT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 33,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,108. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $21.87.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

