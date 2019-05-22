Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

NYSE GDO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. 18,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,208. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

Get Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/western-asset-global-corp-defind-opp-fnd-gdo-plans-0-10-monthly-dividend.html.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.