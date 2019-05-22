WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Receives $64.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

WCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Stephens set a $65.00 target price on shares of WESCO International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $60.00 target price on shares of WESCO International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

NYSE:WCC traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,285. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $43.94 and a 52 week high of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John K. Morgan sold 3,077 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $157,819.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,602 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $87,693.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,625.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,679 shares of company stock worth $405,893. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

