Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.37. Wells Fargo & Co posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Co.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.22.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $1,418,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 351,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 26,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.