WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $90.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.09. 112,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,282,369. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $624,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,126.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $173,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,445 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

