Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG)

Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF comprises 2.2% of Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $61.32. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 52-week low of $45.54 and a 52-week high of $58.35.

