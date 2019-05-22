Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $269.09 Million Stake in Monro Inc (MNRO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,109 shares during the quarter. Monro comprises about 2.9% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Monro worth $269,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,709,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,765,000 after buying an additional 96,891 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Monro by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monro by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,347,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. BidaskClub raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Monro to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.89 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.96.

In related news, Director Donald Glickman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,153,056.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monro stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. Monro Inc has a 12 month low of $51.75 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.07 million. Monro had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.71%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

