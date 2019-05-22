Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $108.02 Million Position in InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,197 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InterXion were worth $108,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the 1st quarter valued at $2,208,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the 1st quarter valued at $1,834,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterXion by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 189,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,414 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INXN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.20. 3,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,951. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. InterXion Holding NV has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $74.68.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.09 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INXN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on InterXion from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on InterXion from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterXion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

InterXion Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

