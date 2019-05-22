W. R. Berkley (WRB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units, enabling it to take advantage of an improved market scenario. Establishing operating units in North and Southeast Asia are also in line with the strategy. It also boasts a prudent capital management policy. Its international business has potential for long-term earnings growth. The company witnessed steady net premium growth on the back of rate improvement. Its first quarter earnings of 94 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.1%. Also, the bottom line improved 40.3% year over year. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market and pressure on the rate environment are concerns. Rising debt has been inducing higher interest expenses. Exposure to catastrophe loss inducing volatility in underwriting profitability remains a headwind.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.67 to $58.67 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

WRB stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.26. 21,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.47%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,156,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,227,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,533,000 after purchasing an additional 107,591 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,183 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

