Vodafone Group (VOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $123.00

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 124.22 ($1.62), with a volume of 4635578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.28 ($1.62).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 209 ($2.73) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 186.61 ($2.44).

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a €0.04 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.46%.

In related news, insider David Thomas Nish bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,496.28).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

