Vodafone Group (VOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $123.00

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 124.22 ($1.62), with a volume of 4635578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.28 ($1.62).
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 209 ($2.73) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 186.61 ($2.44).
The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.47.
In related news, insider David Thomas Nish bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,496.28).
Vodafone Group Company Profile (LON:VOD)
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.