VIVUS (VVUS) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:VVUS opened at $4.00 on Monday. VIVUS has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.13.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that VIVUS will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Amos purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric W. Roberts purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $40,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,301.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in VIVUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in VIVUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VIVUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VIVUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in VIVUS by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 50,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

VIVUS Company Profile

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

