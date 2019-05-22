VIQ Solutions (VQS) Stock Price Up 13.6%

VIQ Solutions Inc (CVE:VQS)’s share price rose 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 154,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 108,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 416.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile (CVE:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology; and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

