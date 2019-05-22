Victrex (VCT) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,250. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Victrex traded as low as GBX 2,014 ($26.32) and last traded at GBX 2,020 ($26.39), with a volume of 180972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,066 ($27.00).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) target price (down from GBX 2,850 ($37.24)) on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,210 ($28.88) target price (down from GBX 2,420 ($31.62)) on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Victrex to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,575 ($33.65) in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,319 ($30.30).

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper acquired 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,266 ($16.54) per share, with a total value of £8,988.60 ($11,745.20). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,092 ($27.34) per share, for a total transaction of £62,760 ($82,007.06). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,726 shares of company stock worth $7,210,992.

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

Victrex Company Profile (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

