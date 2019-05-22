Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 711.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,620,000 after purchasing an additional 549,404 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter worth about $3,181,000. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR now owns 44,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 216,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after buying an additional 36,595 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celgene alerts:

NASDAQ:CELG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.02. The stock had a trading volume of 86,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,215,659. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $97.07.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 106.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELG. BidaskClub lowered Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.34 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celgene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.96.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/22/victory-capital-management-inc-increases-position-in-celgene-co-celg.html.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.