VeriumReserve Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $340,526.00 and approximately $889.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002037 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.01149958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00056783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000949 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000513 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,166,320 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.