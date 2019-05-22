Verint Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,141 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,053% compared to the typical volume of 99 put options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $515,419.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,560,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $348,484.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,756,296. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 17,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

